X User Shares Stunning Image Of Light Pillars In The Night Sky In Japan

The lights appeared over Daisen, a coastal town. Photo courtesy: x.com/maashii_taiyo |

An X user took other social media users by surprise as the person posted a picture of Tottori prefecture, Japan, which looked like straight from the sets of a sci-fi movie. X user Maashii’s picture showed what appeared to be nine pillars of light descending from the night sky.

The phenomenon took place on May 11, 2024, in Daisen, a coastal town.

Quoting the X user, Japanese media Hint-pot, who published a report of the event on May 14, said that the lights were visible in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

This, however, isn’t the first time that Maashii has seen these lights. Since moving to the town from Tokyo nine years ago, he has witnessed the phenomenon three or four times.

Another X user said that the lights were spotted from Nariishi beach. The person also shared a photograph as proof.

Meanwhile, social media users have found a similarity between the lights and popular Japanese anime “Neon Genesis Evangelion”.

Connection with fish

If you think that the sighting had to do with anything extraterrestrial, you’de be sad or relieved to know that it has no such connections but has more to do with fish.

As per Maashii, this occurrence is known in Japan as “Isaribi Kochu”, Hint Pot reported.

The term “Isaribi Kochu” literally translates into “fish-attracting light pillars”.

It happens due to lights that are placed on fishing boats to attract larger catches. Squid fishing employs the practice as a common method.

“As temperatures cool overnight, crystals sometimes form in the air above the lit-up fishing boats. If the conditions are just right for the formation of large crystals without any precipitation, the beams can form as light from the boats reflects off the crystals,” reported Mothership, explaining the phenomenon.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)