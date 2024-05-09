 Heartbreaking! Video Shows Horse Stranded On Rooftop After Deadly Storms Claim 100 Lives, Damage 1 Lakh Homes In Brazil's Rio Grande Do Sul
Based on data from the Civil Defense agency, some 99,800 residences of all types have sustained either total or partial damage since the state's worst weather-related disaster hit on April 29

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
In a heartbreaking video doing rounds on social media, a horse was seen stranded on the top of a home after devastating storms flooded most of the Southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, leaving more than 100 people dead and damaging at least 1,00,000 homes. 

As per reports, the horse was allegedly left behind by its owners after they abandoned their home in Canoas. The video shows the horse stranded on the roof on Wednesday morning. Reports suggest that soon after the incident was reported to the local civil defence authority a rescue operation was launched to save the horse.

Watch the video here: 

At least 100 people have died and nearly 100,000 homes have been destroyed or significantly damaged from more than a week of record rainfall and flooding in south Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, local authorities have said. 

Massive devastation across the region

The National Confederation of Municipalities said in an update on Wednesday that overflowing rivers and floods in the state have affected around 1.45 million people and forced some 200,000 residents to flee their homes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Based on data from the Civil Defense agency, some 99,800 residences of all types have sustained either total or partial damage since the state's worst weather-related disaster hit on April 29, according to the confederation.

As many as 414 of 497 towns in the state, a top agricultural and livestock producer that borders Argentina and Uruguay, have suffered from the storms and declared emergencies.

The confederation estimates the economic losses at 4.6 billion reals (about $904 million), taking into account the damage to housing and public infrastructure, as well as agriculture, livestock, industry, commerce and services. In just one week, Rio Grande do Sul saw five months' worth of rain, sparking unprecedented flooding.

