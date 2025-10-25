Malaysia Landslide: Scary Dashcam Video Shows Cars Narrowly Escaped Being Hit By Falling Rocks & Trees (Screengrab) | X/@accuweather

Kuala Lumpur: Heavy rains battered several areas of Malaysia, throwing normal life out of gear. Scary visuals of a landslide in Malaysia surfaced online. The dashcam footage captured the moment when large trees and rocks fell on a road due to the landslide.

The video shows cars on the road narrowly avoided being hit by rocks and trees. No casualties have been reported in the incident. According to reports, one car sustained minor damage.

Scary Visuals Of The Incident:

Dashcam footage captured the moment cars narrowly avoided being hit by rocks as heavy rain caused a landslide in Malaysia.



No casualties were reported, but at least one car sustained minor damage after being struck by debris. pic.twitter.com/MXNm9hFCCf — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 24, 2025

Malaysia Rains:

Heavy rains triggered floods in several areas of Malaysia. Over 5,500 people were evacuated from the flood-affected areas and shifted to relief centres in three states, reported Malay Mail. In Perak province's three districts of the Asian country, the flood victims reportedly rose to over 2,900.

Meanwhile, in Penang, flood victims rose to over 1,000. All evacuees from this province have ben shifted to seven relief centres, reported the media house. These seven centres are located across three districts. Four of these centres are reportedly located in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU), two in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT), and one in the Southwest on the island. As per the report, Over 750 people are taking shelter at centres in SPU.

Read Also Caught On Camera: Garhwal BJP MP Anil Baluni Narrowly Escapes Landslide On Badrinath Highway

Meanwhile, more than 1,800 people are affected by floods in Kedah province of Malaysia. In Kedah, a total of 14 relief camps have been opened so far. Pokok Sena and Baling districts in Kedah were also affected by floods.

“In Pokok Sena, one centre was opened at the Pokok Sena Multipurpose Hall, accommodating 85 people from 26 families,” a statement by the Kedah Disaster Management Committee read, as reported by Malay Mail.

Four rivers in Kedah have also crossed the danger mark.