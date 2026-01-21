 Iran Officially Reports 3,117 Dead In Recent Protests
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIran Officially Reports 3,117 Dead In Recent Protests

Iran Officially Reports 3,117 Dead In Recent Protests

Iranian state TV announced that 3,117 people have died in nationwide protests that began December 28. Of these, 2,427 were civilians and security forces. Activist groups, including the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, claim 4,560 fatalities. The Associated Press has not independently verified either figure, highlighting a gap between official and activist counts.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Iran Officially Reports 3,117 Dead In Recent Protests |

Dubai: Iranian state TV has issued the first official death toll from recent protests, saying 3,117 people were killed in the demonstrations that began December 28. The figure is lower than the 4,560 people activists say died.

State television on Wednesday night carried a statement by the Martyrs Foundation providing the toll. It said that of those killed, 2,427 were civilians and security forces. It did not elaborate on the rest.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Questions NATO's Reliability, Signals Tough Stance On Greenland
article-image

Also Watch:

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency on Wednesday put the death toll at 4,560. The agency has been accurate throughout the years on demonstrations and unrest in Iran, relying on a network of activists inside the country that confirms all reported fatalities. The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll.

FPJ Shorts
Iran Officially Reports 3,117 Dead In Recent Protests
Iran Officially Reports 3,117 Dead In Recent Protests
Magh Shri Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav Celebrated At Siddhivinayak Temple With Grand Rath Yatra
Magh Shri Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav Celebrated At Siddhivinayak Temple With Grand Rath Yatra
Harmful Chemicals Found In Santacruz Incense Sticks, FIR Registered Against Company Directors
Harmful Chemicals Found In Santacruz Incense Sticks, FIR Registered Against Company Directors
Jindal Stainless Net Profit Climbs 4% QoQ To ₹1,443 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Steady At ₹15,720 Crore
Jindal Stainless Net Profit Climbs 4% QoQ To ₹1,443 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Steady At ₹15,720 Crore

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Iran Officially Reports 3,117 Dead In Recent Protests
Iran Officially Reports 3,117 Dead In Recent Protests
'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF...
'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF...
EU Parliament Halts US Trade Deal Work After Trump’s Remarks On Greenland At Davos
EU Parliament Halts US Trade Deal Work After Trump’s Remarks On Greenland At Davos
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS
'We Won’t Use Force, But We Need It': Trump Defends Greenland Push At WEF Davos
'We Won’t Use Force, But We Need It': Trump Defends Greenland Push At WEF Davos