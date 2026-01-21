 'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF Davos | VIDEO Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF Davos | VIDEO Viral

'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF Davos | VIDEO Viral

US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “fantastic man” and a friend while expressing confidence about a strong India–US trade deal at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “I have a great respect for your prime minister. He is a fantastic man and a friend of mine," he said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi and Donald Trump | File Photo

Davos: US President Donald Trump, speaking to the media at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, expressed confidence about a strong trade deal with India and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “fantastic man”.

“I have a great respect for your prime minister. He is a fantastic man and a friend of mine." On the much-awaited trade deal, he said, "We are gonna have a good deal,” Donald Trump said in response to a question on the India–US trade deal.

VIDEO

Notably, earlier this month, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had claimed that the India-US trade deal failed to materialise because PM Modi did not call Trump. The Ministry of External Affairs, however, clarified that the description of events was inaccurate and reaffirmed India’s willingness to pursue a trade agreement that is mutually beneficial.

FPJ Shorts
Christians In Mumbai Celebrate Week Of Prayer For Unity With Joint Services Across Denominations
Christians In Mumbai Celebrate Week Of Prayer For Unity With Joint Services Across Denominations
Central Railway RPF Rescues Passengers, Assists Emergency Childbirth Under Operation 'Jeevan Raksha’ And ‘Matrushakti’
Central Railway RPF Rescues Passengers, Assists Emergency Childbirth Under Operation 'Jeevan Raksha’ And ‘Matrushakti’
Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Setback As First Woman BMC Corporator Sarita Mhaske Appears To Join Shinde Faction
Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Setback As First Woman BMC Corporator Sarita Mhaske Appears To Join Shinde Faction
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing
Read Also
'Europe Not Heading In Right Direction': Donald Trump At World Economic Forum In Davos - VIDEOS
article-image

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Addressing world leaders, policymakers, and business executives, Trump said he held “tremendous respect” for the people of Greenland and Denmark but argued that no NATO ally other than the United States is capable of effectively securing the vast Arctic territory. “Every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend its own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States,” he said.

Meanwhile, after his speech, the European Parliament decided to suspend its work on a trade agreement between the European Union and the United States.

The Parliament was planning a vote in the coming weeks on removing tariffs on US industrial goods as part of the deal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF...
'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF...
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Takes Major Decisions On Excise, Education & Health
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Takes Major Decisions On Excise, Education & Health
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Objects To Anti-Centre Remarks In Assembly Address
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Objects To Anti-Centre Remarks In Assembly Address
Assam News: Normalcy Returns Slowly In Kokrajhar After 2 Days Of Unrest
Assam News: Normalcy Returns Slowly In Kokrajhar After 2 Days Of Unrest
Rahul Gandhi Receives Grandfather Feroze Gandhi’s Long-lost Driving Licence During Rae Bareli...
Rahul Gandhi Receives Grandfather Feroze Gandhi’s Long-lost Driving Licence During Rae Bareli...