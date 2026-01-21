'Europe Not Heading In Right Direction': Donald Trump At World Economic Forum In Davos - VIDEOS

Trump at WEF Davos | ANI

Davos: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos. The POTUS said that Europe is not recognisable in certain places and that it is not heading in the right direction.

"Certain places in Europe are not even recognisable, frankly, anymore. We can argue about it, but there's no argument. I don't want to insult anybody and say, I don't recognise it and that's not in a positive way. That's in a very negative way. I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it's not heading in the right direction," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also called the USA the economic engine of the planet and said that when the USA booms, the whole world booms and vice versa.

"The USA is the economic engine on the planet. When America booms, the entire world booms. It's been the history. When it goes bad, you all follow us down... This afternoon, I want to discuss how we've achieved this economic miracle, how we intend to raise living standards for our citizens to levels never seen before, and perhaps how you too, and the places where you come from can do much better by following what we're doing," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump revealed that after the US attacked Venezuela and the captured Nicolas Maduro, the country had offered to make a deal.

Trump further said every major oil company in the world was “coming in with the US.” He further highlighted that we are “very much into the world of nuclear energy.”

Trump On Greenland

Trump called Denmark “ungrateful” while saying the US was “stupid” to “give Greenland back” after the Second World War.

“We set up bases in Greenland for Denmark. We fought for Denmark. We saved Greenland and prevented our enemies from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere. After war we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that. How ungrateful are they now,” Trump said.

He reiterated that the US needs the island territory not because of its minerals but for “strategic national and international security”.

"Greenland is a vast, almost entirely uninhabited and undeveloped territory. Sitting undefended in a key strategic location between the United States, Russia and China. That's exactly where it is, right smack in the middle... We need it for strategic national security and international security," Trump said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Criticising NATO, Trump said, “We give so much and get so little in return.”