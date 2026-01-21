 Global Response Mixed To Trump’s Board Of Peace Invite; Check Full List Below
US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, originally meant to oversee the Gaza ceasefire, has seen mixed international reactions. While around 30 countries are expected to join, several European nations have declined and many remain undecided. The board’s role may expand to global conflict mediation, reflecting the Trump administration’s broader ambitions.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | X

Jerusalem: Several countries have said they will join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, while a few European nations have declined their invitations. Many have not yet responded to Trump's invites.

Chaired by Trump, the board was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. But the Trump administration's ambitions have since expanded, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting at the board's future role as conflict mediator.

A White House official has said about 30 countries were expected to join the board, without providing details, while about 50 had been invited.

Here is a tally by The Associated Press on what countries are joining, which are not and which are undecided.

Countries that have accepted to join the board

Argentina

- Armenia

- Azerbaijan

- Bahrain

- Belarus

- Egypt

- Hungary

- Indonesia

- Jordan

- Kazakhstan

- Kosovo

- Morocco

- Pakistan

- Qatar

- Saudi Arabia

- Turkey

- United Arab Emirates

- Uzbekistan

- Vietnam

Countries that will not join the board, at least for now

- Norway

- Slovenia

- Sweden

Countries that have been invited but remain noncommittal

- China

- Croatia

- Germany

- Italy

- European Union's executive arm

- Paraguay

- Russia

- Singapore

- Ukraine

