'F*** Off Mr President': Danish MP Abuses Donald Trump During Debate On Greenland In EU Parliament | VIDEO

Danish MP Anders Vistisen’s blunt message to Donald Trump over Greenland sparks a storm in the European Parliament and goes viral online. | File, X

A heated moment inside the European Parliament has gone viral after Danish lawmaker Anders Vistisen bluntly told US President Donald Trump to “f*** off” during a debate on Washington’s renewed interest in acquiring Greenland.

‘Greenland Is Not for Sale’

In the widely shared video, Vistisen is seen expressing frustration over Trump’s remarks, stressing Greenland’s long-standing ties with Denmark.

“Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale,” he said.

He then added in a stern tone, “Let me put this in words you might understand Mr President, f*** off.”

Parliament Vice President Intervenes

Vistisen was swiftly interrupted by European Parliament Vice President Nicolae Ștefănuță, who reprimanded him for using inappropriate language.

“I am sorry, colleague, this is against our rules,” Ștefănuță said, warning that such remarks could carry consequences.

Greenland Dispute Fuels Transatlantic Tensions

Trump’s aggressive push to acquire Greenland has resurfaced during his second term, with the US viewing the Arctic territory as a key national security asset amid growing concerns over Russia and China.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump had to switch aircraft after Air Force One was forced to turn back mid-flight due to a “minor electrical issue” while en route to Davos for the World Economic Forum. The incident comes as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe is “fully prepared” to respond to Trump’s tariff threats, amid heightened transatlantic tensions over trade and Greenland.

Europe Pushes Back as Crisis Escalates

European leaders have begun coordinating resistance, with French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly calling for NATO exercises in Greenland. Markets have reacted nervously, while Greenland’s prime minister has warned that US military pressure cannot be entirely ruled out.

With no deal in sight, the Greenland dispute has emerged as a major flashpoint dominating discussions in Davos.