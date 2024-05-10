Monstrous Act Caught On Camera: Man Chokes Woman With Belt, Drags Body Between Cars To Rape Her On New York Street

A 45-year-old woman was subjected to a horrifying assault on the streets of New York City last week. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, capturing the moment when a masked assailant viciously attacked her. The assailant used a belt to choke the woman unconscious before dragging her to the ground and committing the heinous act of rape between two cars.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. on May 1 as the masked man followed the victim, who was walking on the sidewalk at East 152nd Street and Third Avenue, as per New York Post report.

NEW: NYPD is investigating the viral footage of a 45-year-old woman getting strangled and r*ped on the sidewalk at East 152nd Street and Third Avenue.



According to new information as reported by the New York Post, the woman had been in contact the NYPD.



The CCTV footage depicts a chilling scene: the victim, seemingly unaware of the assailant, walks along the sidewalk when the accused stealthily flings a belt around her neck from behind. As she falls to the ground, he proceeds to drag her several feet along the pavement until she loses consciousness.

Subsequently, the video shows him dragging the unconscious woman between two cars, where he perpetrates the despicable act of rape.

The assailant fled the scene following the attack and remains at large as of Thursday.

Reports indicate that the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit is actively investigating this violent sexual assault.

However, the victim has stopped participating in investigation.