Is Video Of 'Diesel Paratha' Fake? Chandigarh Dhaba Owner Quashes Viral Claims, Says 'Made For Fun'

A video of man named Bablu recently went viral on social media for his claims that he prepared and served parathas made out of diesel, the fuel that is used to run vehicles and is not edible. It was shared by a food blogger on X, but deleted soon after it attracted slamming reactions by people. While the street vendor Bablu was heard saying that he made 'Diesel Paratha,' the claims are said to be fake and the video made only for fun.

Dhaba owner opens up after 'Diesel paratha' triggers outrage

Clarifying on the scenario, the Chandigarh-based dhaba owner Channi Singh spoke to ANI and said that the video about the bizarre 'Diesel paratha' is not true and was created "just for fun" by blogger, who was asked to apologise and remove the video from social media a while later.

#WATCH | In a viral video, a man in a Chandigarh dhaba was seen claiming that the oil he uses to make parathas is diesel. Owner of the dhaba refutes such claims.



Channi Singh, owner of the dhaba says, "We neither make any such thing as 'diesel paratha' nor serve any such thing… pic.twitter.com/15BJ7lMSR3 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2024

"Blogger made video for fun..."

Singh told the media outlet, "We neither make any such thing as 'diesel paratha' nor serve any such thing to customers. A blogger had made that video just for fun. It is common sense that nobody would consume a paratha prepared in diesel nor is it cooked like that."

Refusing the viral claims of adding diesel to the dish and assuring that the food prepared at the food stall is healthy and consumable, he added, saying, "We use only edible oil. We provide hygienic food to people here. We also supply langar from here...We don't play with people's lives."

Earlier, video of 'Diesel Paratha' went viral

When ICMR recommends you to avoid whey protein and FSSAI don’t care about the Ethylene oxide level in the masala…what can we say. No wonder India is the cancer capital of the world. pic.twitter.com/O3aeqlJUAR — The Cancer Doctor (@DoctorHussain96) May 12, 2024

Earlier this May, a video of a local street vendor claiming to prepare 'Diesel Paratha' surfaced on social media and went viral for its bizarre nature. It rolled out on the internet as one of the many reels featuring unconventional food combinations. It received a backlash for using 'diesel' in the recipe and spraying it on a hot pan. However, it is now being said that the video doesn't stand true to its claims and was a misleading reel made for mere fun.