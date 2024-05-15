Is Video Of 'Diesel Paratha' Fake? Chandigarh Dhaba Owner Quashes Viral Claims, Says 'Made For Fun'

A video of man named Bablu recently went viral on social media for his claims that he prepared and served parathas made out of diesel, the fuel that is used to run vehicles and is not edible. It was shared by a food blogger on X, but deleted soon after it attracted slamming reactions by people. While the street vendor Bablu was heard saying that he made 'Diesel Paratha,' the claims are said to be fake and the video made only for fun.
Dhaba owner opens up after 'Diesel paratha' triggers outrage
Clarifying on the scenario, the Chandigarh-based dhaba owner Channi Singh spoke to ANI and said that the video about the bizarre 'Diesel paratha' is not true and was created "just for fun" by blogger, who was asked to apologise and remove the video from social media a while later.
Singh told the media outlet, "We neither make any such thing as 'diesel paratha' nor serve any such thing to customers. A blogger had made that video just for fun. It is common sense that nobody would consume a paratha prepared in diesel nor is it cooked like that."
Refusing the viral claims of adding diesel to the dish and assuring that the food prepared at the food stall is healthy and consumable, he added, saying, "We use only edible oil. We provide hygienic food to people here. We also supply langar from here...We don't play with people's lives."
Earlier, video of 'Diesel Paratha' went viral
Earlier this May, a video of a local street vendor claiming to prepare 'Diesel Paratha' surfaced on social media and went viral for its bizarre nature. It rolled out on the internet as one of the many reels featuring unconventional food combinations. It received a backlash for using 'diesel' in the recipe and spraying it on a hot pan. However, it is now being said that the video doesn't stand true to its claims and was a misleading reel made for mere fun.