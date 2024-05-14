 Man Lights Up Pan, Adds 'Diesel' On Burning Tava To Prepare 'Paratha;' Netizens Are More Worried Than Disgusted Over Viral Video
What was a matter of concern was the local chef adding diesel to the burning pan (tava). He claimed about making a 'Diesel Paratha,' leaving internet users in wonder on whether someone even consumes such a weird and concerning dish.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Diesel Paratha | X

We all know that diesel and petrol are highly inflammable, which makes it life-threatening to light a flame around the fuels. However, a video that is going viral on social media is leaving people stunned and worried after it shows a road side vendor lighting up a pan to prepare some parathas. While there's no harm in doing so, what was a matter of concern was the local chef adding diesel to the burning pan (tava). He claimed about making a 'Diesel Paratha,' leaving internet users in wonder on whether someone even consumes such a weird and concerning dish.

Watch video

Chef says "If you don't like the taste, complain at police station"

The video opened by showing the man named Bablu pouring a can of diesel on a paratha, which was placed on a heated pan. Fumes started gushing out of the tava soon after the fuel was poured on it. The paratha didn't end up looking good on its appearance. It turned up charred, but the chef didn't give up from flaunting his quirky preparation. "If you don't like the taste, complain about it in police station," he says while talking high about his recipe.

Netizens are worried, draw attention of FSSAI

As soon as the video of the 'Diesel Paratha' rolled out on X, netizens seemed concerned about the health hazards of consuming the dish, alongside throwing light on how risky it was to prepare the dish by adding the inflammable liquid on the hot pan.

Netizens reacted on the post after watching the video of the unconventional food preparation. They tried to draw the attention of food and adulteration officials to look into the matter and take necessary action. Meanwhile, some people expressed disbelief over the liquid being diesel and said, "This is 100+ times reused cooking oil. Still super unhealthy."

