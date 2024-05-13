Chocolate Cheese Vada Pav Video: Mumbaikars Can't Stand This Viral Dish, Scream Saying 'Please Stop...'

Chocolate Cheese Vada Pav | Instagram Video

If you believe that these days people are making weird food combinations by adding chocolate and cheese to every classic dish, here's another reel to prove you right. A food stall from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, showed a woman treating people with something called "Chocolate Cheese Vada Pav," however, the recipe has been disapproved by Mumbaikars who are the natives of this street food.

Chocolate cheese Vada Pav video

Interested in the quirky Vada Pav recipe? Read below to know

The video shows a woman making a Vada Pav with actually neither of the ingredients held in the name. Ditching the traditional Vada which is made with veggies, the street vendor used crunchy biscuits in the stuffing. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. While that was too unconventional, the Pav was purportedly replaced with a bun.

The entire recipe of the bizarre street food was covered in the video, just in case it interested someone to give it a try. The preparation started by showing her plating two biscuits in the (besan) gram flour-based batter, followed by deep frying in oil. Next, she dressed the Pav with chocolate sauce and cheese, which was stuffed with the so-called Vada made out of biscuits.

Mumbaikars react: 'Please stop...'

As the video went viral on Instagram, it caught the attention of foodies. The food reel was uploaded on Instagram by a page named Food Pandits, and it has so far (May 13) attracted more than a lakh views.

Mumbaikars who enjoy Vada Pav in their city were shocked with the food being prepared in this reel, and commented, "A Mumbaikar can't stand this.... Please stop playing with our emotions (vada pav)."