Mumbai Food Fun: Video Of 'Cheese Chakli Pav' Goes Viral; Would You Try It Instead Of Vada Pav? | Instagram

Hello Mumbaikars, in case you're looking to try something different this monsoon, you may think of giving 'Cheese chakli pav' a try. A video that shows how to make this delicious dish has gone viral on the internet, and it's sure to get your mouth watering. If Vada Pav is your daily snack and you plan to try something new this day, this quirky dish available in your city's Mulund area seems like a must-try. Take a look at the video below

Claimed to be the only one of its kind in Mumbai to serve 'Cheese Chakli Pav' for foodies, the eatery is located in Mulund West and goes by the name 'Shree Kashi Foods.'

Video goes viral; netizens react

Would you eat the unusual dish someday? In the meantime, as you figure out, let us tell you what netizens think about it. As the recipe video was shared on Instagram, a few days ago, it went viral and grabbed the attention of viewers. Did they like the preparation? The video won more than 22K likes on the content-sharing platform. While some expressed their eagerness to try the dish with fire emojis, others got nostalgic and commented: "Chakli pav was legends food in the childhood (sic)."

