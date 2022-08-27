Japanese vlogger, who went viral for his 'vada pav' video, travels in Mumbai local train

Japanese vlogger travels in Mumbai local | Instagram

Can someone visit India and miss touring into Mumbai's most-popular mode of transport? Certainly, no! Shishi, a Japanese vlogger who is currently in Mumbai seems to explore the city in all ways possible, from food to travel and more.

The vlogger goes by his Instagram profile as @koki_shishido; he had received praises for sharing a vada pav with an elderly poor man when on a food trail in Mumbai. The video of the same had gone viral last month. Looks like he is still in the city enjoying all what it has to offer.

In a recent image shared by Shishi on Instagram, he was spotted inside a local train compartment. Dressed in white shirt bearing coniferous prints, he gazed at the camera while travelling in Mumbai's lifeline - the local train.

See pic:

Japanese vlogger @koki_shishido travels in Mumbai local | Instagram

Read Also Watch Video: Japanese vlogger shares vada pav with elderly man