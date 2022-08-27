e-Paper Get App

Japanese vlogger, who went viral for his 'vada pav' video, travels in Mumbai local train

The vlogger goes by his Instagram profile as @koki_shishido; he had received praises for sharing a vada pav with an elderly poor man when on a food trail in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Japanese vlogger travels in Mumbai local | Instagram

Can someone visit India and miss touring into Mumbai's most-popular mode of transport? Certainly, no! Shishi, a Japanese vlogger who is currently in Mumbai seems to explore the city in all ways possible, from food to travel and more.

Looks like he is still in the city enjoying all what it has to offer.

In a recent image shared by Shishi on Instagram, he was spotted inside a local train compartment. Dressed in white shirt bearing coniferous prints, he gazed at the camera while travelling in Mumbai's lifeline - the local train.

See pic:

Japanese vlogger @koki_shishido travels in Mumbai local

Japanese vlogger @koki_shishido travels in Mumbai local | Instagram

