Watch Video: Japanese vlogger shares vada pav with elderly man

Image credit: Google

The best way to start your day is by putting a smile on someone's face. A Japanese vlogger, who was on a food trail in Mumbai has an Instagram page named Shishi Daily. He had an encounter with an aged man and decided to share his breakfast with him.

The food vlogger was at a vada pav joint when he saw the man sitting on the other side of the road. He got an extra vada pav packed for the old man and walked towards him to offer the same.

The cute clip shows the old man smiling and thanking him. The clip then moves forward to show the vlogger sharing his reaction towards eating vada pav with green chillies. "A nice morning starts with a happy share", was the caption written with the video.

Watch the video here:

One user wrote, "I don’t usually comment anything positive but It feels so good seeing guys like you doing so much for others just for the sake of humanity..keep it up and keep sharing such content,” wrote a user Others called the act truly inspiring".