Harley Davidson Rider Rams Into Other Bike While Complaining Of Spare Part Shortage In Vlog; Social Media REACTS After VIDEO Viral

Harley Davidson Rider Rams Into Other Bike While Complaining Of Spare Part Shortage In Vlog | X

Mumbai, September 09: In a bizarre incident, a video has surfaced on social media in which a biker is seen complaining about the unavailability of spare parts of his Harley Davidson bike and suddenly crashes into another bike. The entire incident was caught on the camera installed on his helmet and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video of the bizarre accident has invited hilarious reactions from social media users.

The video was shared on a social media on X account "@Incognito_qfs". It is being claimed in the post that the incident occurred in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the person who is riding the bike and met with the accident is a vlogger. The post further claims that the biker is riding his new Harley Davidson motorcycle which rammed into another while recording a video for his YouTube channel.

The vlogger was speaking in the video about how difficult it is to get spare parts for imported bikes in India and suddenly a man on another bike appeared out of nowhere and crashed straight into him. The impact of the collision of the bikes left the vlogger shocked and shaken and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The social media post claims, "Ideally, the licence of the other guy should be cancelled for being so careless and for his lack of awareness. But it won't happen in India. You just never know when you will have an accident in India. Govt should start implementing traffic rules strictly. If they don't then nothing will change."

The incident triggered hilarious reactions on the internet and users jokingly said that his search for spare parts will now get extended. One of the users said, "Pahle sirf Spark plug damage tha ab bahot kuch." Another said, "Bahut kuch dhoondhna padega ab usko."

One of the users also said, "Yes. In India, you have to keep your eyes, ears, mouth, brain, hands, legs, everything open while driving. Accident is just a second away from you." Another said, "Indian roads are like mystery boxes—you never know what’s going to jump out next. In India it’s less about thrill and more about survival."

The exact date and time of the incident is not ascertained yet, however, the video has been shared on X on Tuesday evening and the video has garnered over 29k views.