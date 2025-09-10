Cockroach Found in Biryani Of Arabian Mandi In Hyderabad, Customer Alleges Negligent Response By Staff; WATCH | X @ssaratht

Musheerabad, Hyderabad: A customer was shocked and sickened on finding a dead cockroach in his Biryani order at a popular Arabian Mandi restaurant located in Musheerabad, Hyderabad. This is the second instance this year when a cockroach has been found in an order at the popular restaurant chain. The customer whose order was spoiled due to the cockroach infestation recorded the entire incident. Even cops showed up at the scene, but there are no official reports yet.

On the other hand, the video shot by the customer is buzzing on social media with slamming comments from netizens. A cockroach was found in the Mandi Biryani order of one of the customers at the restaurant. The customer who confronted the restaurant's staff received a negligent response over the serious matter, which prompted the customer to take serious action against them.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was reshared by @ssaratht on X. The caption of the post reads, "People should question all those so-called influencers who promote such restaurants." It further added, "A customer was shocked after finding a cockroach in the biryani at Arabian Mandi Restaurant in Musheerabad owned by Mohammed Abdul Khader."

"When asked how a cockroach ended up in the biryani, the customer was sent away with excuses, leading to anguish... Demanding action against the said restaurant," the tweet added.

Similar Instances In Past:

Earlier in the year, in February, the task force, representing Telangana's Food Safety Commissioner, raided the Arabian Mandi restaurant located in Sainikpuri. They discovered multiple violations on the premises and shared their findings on the official X handle of the department.

"The refrigerator is highly infested with cockroaches. The walls of the kitchen, electric pipes, switch boards, and raw material were highly infested with cockroaches," the report by @cfs_telangana shared.

It also stated that the action is being initiated as per the provisions under the FSS Act, 2006.