'Murder By State': Lady Riding On Scooter Loses Balance Due To Pothole On Mangalore Highway, Gets Crushed To Death By Passing Truck; Video | X @MangaloreCity

Kulur, Mangalore: A shocking incident has come to light from Mangalore, where a private hospital employee lost her life in a tragic accident on a highway in Kulur. The accident occurred when the girl lost her balance due to a pothole, and a truck passing from behind crushed her to death. The entire incident was caught on nearby CCTV and showed how a pothole took a life in just a few seconds.

@MangaloreCity on X shared the horrifying video. The tweet reported that the accident occurred in Kulur on September 9. The deceased woman is identified as Madhavi, who is also a private hospital employee. According to eyewitnesses, Madhavi lost control of her scooter due to the pothole, fell onto the road, and was run over by a passing fish-laden truck, leading to her spot death.

WATCH VIDEO:

Locals and netizens have expressed disgust over the conditions of highways in the city. Locals also reported that there are several potholes on the stretch from Mulki to Pumpwell on the highway.

Legal Action Against NHAI Officer And Truck Driver

According to the reports, a case was registered at Mangaluru North traffic police station under Crime No 224/2025, Sections 281, 106(1) BNS and 198(A) of the IMV Act against the officer of the National Highways Authority for negligence in failing to maintain the highway properly and not closing potholes, which led to the accident, as well as against the lorry driver for negligent driving. An investigation has been undertaken.

