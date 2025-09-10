'Rupees Are Accepted Everywhere:' Woman In Ireland Pranks 'Desi' Grocery Shopkeeper With Indian Currency; WATCH | Instagram @hello_accentmade

Amid a prolonged hate for Indians in several countries, and majorly in Ireland, a heartwarming video is buzzing on the Internet, which shows a woman in Ireland pranking with an Indian shopkeeper at Gomart while pulling out Indian currency notes to pay at the cash counter. The stunned reaction by the shopkeeper is going viral on the Internet.

The now viral video starts with a woman from Ireland who is also a social media creator on Instagram, recording herself saying that she was planning to prank an Indian shopkeeper at Gomart with a bunch of Indian currency notes in her hand. As soon as she grabbed the items she wanted from the supermarket, she reached the cash counter and placed her items. While doing the billing, the Indian staff member assisting at the cash counter asked her to pay, and received a surprise in return.

WATCH VIDEO:

The woman pulled out Indian rupee notes to pay the money and handed them over to the cashier. The cashier, soon realising that it was an Indian note, broke into splits, and the camera captures a lighthearted moment. The woman quickly told her that she was being recorded and that it was a prank.

The video was posted by @hello_accentmade, who is an Instagram creator and known for her viral content related to India and its culture. In another viral video pinned on her feed she talked about how Indian strangers treated her kid sweetly and warmly on her tour in India and quotes the reel as, "Why is NOONE talking about this SIDE of INDIA."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Indian store must accept Indian Rupee." While another user commented, "See rupees is accepted even in Irland." Another user wrote, "Now you are pure Indian at heart dear."