'Nature Has Its Protectors': Local News Reporter In Bihar Slaps Man On Camera After Catching Him While Hunting Birds; WATCH | Instagram @streetdogsofbombay

Supaul, Bihar: A local news reporter in Bihar's Supaul district was spotted slapping a man after catching him hunting poor birds in the forest. Reportedly, the reporter, whose name is unidentified, caught the man while hunting the birds red-handed. The reporter's instant action on finding the hunted bird is receiving praise from the netizens. As seen in the video, the hunter was hiding a tied white bird when the reporter caught him.

The reporter then asked he hunter to show what he was hiding. When the hunter showed him a tied bird, the reporter lost his temper and slapped him harshly. The reporter showed how brutally the bird was hit, and it was even bleeding.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @streetdogsofbombay on Instagram. The caption of the video reads, "Instant Karma Caught on Camera! A local news reporter turned into a real-life hero when he caught a man hunting birds and gave him the lesson of his life, right on the spot!" The caption further added, "To everyone who kills innocent birds for 'fun,' time’s up. Nature has its protectors, and karma is quicker than you think."

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "We need honest and bold reporters like this guy. But these hunters are doing it regularly and will continue hunting. This time he's caught." While another wrote, "Mein yehi bolne ki try kar raha hu ki Hame yehi karna padhega Maar ka Answer Maar."

Another user commented, "May god give this reporter more power." While another commented, "Good one ...tie him the same way."

ALSO READ: Young Kid Does Not Shy Away As Snake Shows Up At Her Home

Chaos is expected if a snake shows up at your place, but this family in Australia, living in a lavish home surrounded by woods, does not shy away when a huge snake shows up at their residence. The now viral video shows a young child showing her father the snake, which broke into their house and was hiding behind a dressing mirror.