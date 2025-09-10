Daylight Robbery Attempt Caught On Camera: Woman Hangs Out Of Moving Auto As 3 Men Try To Loot Her In Punjab's Ludhiana (Screengrab) | X

Ludhiana: A shocking incident of attempted robbery in a moving rickshaw on a highway surfaced from Punjab's Ludhiana on Tuesday, September 9. The incident took place near the Jalandhar bypass. A woman narrowly escaped the robbery attempt due to her bravery and quick thinking.

The victim has been identified as Meena Kumar. She boarded an autorickshaw from Jalandhar Bypass to catch a bus from Phillaur to Nawanshahr, as reported by PTC News. Apart from the driver, two other passengers were already in the autorickshaw. Soon, the woman realised that all three men were robbers.

Video Of The Incident:

Woman narrowly escapes #robbery attempt while traveling in an auto-rickshaw; saved herself by hanging outside the vehicle



In #Ludhiana, a woman traveling in an auto-rickshaw from Jalandhar Bypass to Phillaur was targeted by the driver and his accomplice who attempted to rob her pic.twitter.com/n7zfJXPy3v — Ashraph Dhuddy (@ashraphdhuddy) September 9, 2025

As the three-wheeler was about to reach the destination, one of the robbers sitting on the back seat asked the driver to slow down the auto, and then both men tried to overpower her, reported The Times of India.

The robbers even tied Meena's hands with a scarf and threatened her with sharp-edged weapons. However, the woman showed exemplary bravery. She started screaming and even hung out of the autorickshaw to get the attention of the passerby.

Seeing women hanging from the autorickshaw, I intercepted the three-wheeler and overpowered the three robbers. Notably, the woman kept handing form the autorickshaw for about half a kilometers. One of the robbers managed to flee from the spot. The police arrested the two suspects.

Netizens are praising the woman for her quick thinking. Social media users are also slamming the Punjab government over the incident.

"Law&Order in Punjab is at its lowest level -loot,chain/mobile snatching is so common ladies hv stopped wearing gold chains/bangles while travelling alone -ppl had huge expectations from AAP, just for the lust of 400-500 electricity bill waiver voters allowed Punjab to get ruined," one of the X users commented.

Law&Order in Punjab is at its lowest level -loot,chain/mobile snatching is so common ladies hv stopped wearing gold chains/bangles while travelling alone -ppl had huge expectations from AAP, just for the lust of 400-500 electricity bill waiver voters allowed punjab to get ruined — #WhatNext (@ThisNMore) September 10, 2025

"Very good effort by the girl and the boys who followed and helped her," another user wrote.

Very good effort by the girl and the boys who followed and helped her. — Mahesh Sonney (@MaheshSonney) September 10, 2025

A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the third accused. An FIR has been filed against the three men under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The accused will now be produced before the court.