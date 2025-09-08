Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You

Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun | X/@askbhupi

A dramatic video surfaced from Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, where a biker had a close shave as he tried to stop a speeding mining dumper on Monday. The incident took place on Sahastradhara Road.

In the viral video, a rider tried to stopped the mining dumper with a Haryana number plate at Raipur Crossing. Instead of slowing down the dumper, the driver attempted to run over the rider with his vehicle. Fortunately, the motorbike rider escaped unharmed.

Video Of The Incident:

खनन को लेकर उत्तराखंड में आरोप-प्रत्यारोप तो लगते रहते हैं पर खनन माफियाओं के हौसले किस तरह प्रदेश में बुलंद हैं उसकी एक झलक वीडियो में देख लीजिए।



देहरादून में सहस्त्रधारा रोड पर हरियाणा नंबर का बिना रियर प्लेट वाला ट्रक नो-एंट्री टाइम के बाद जब रायपुर क्रॉसिंग पर बाइक सवार ने… pic.twitter.com/5QceBpZAoF — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) September 8, 2025

One of the locals recorded the incident. The driver managed to flee from the spot. The rider has been identified s Naveen Gaud, reported News18 Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Gaud chased the high-speed dumb.

The viral video shows the man trying to climb onto the driver's cabin. As the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, the man could not hold on to the cabin and fell. Gaud had a miraculous escape as he was just inches away from the tyres of the dumper. Locals were also present at the spot.

According to reports, Gaud approached the police after the incident. So far, there are no reports of any action against the driver.