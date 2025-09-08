 Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You

A rider had a close shave after he tried to stop a speeding mining dumper in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun | X/@askbhupi

A dramatic video surfaced from Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, where a biker had a close shave as he tried to stop a speeding mining dumper on Monday. The incident took place on Sahastradhara Road.

In the viral video, a rider tried to stopped the mining dumper with a Haryana number plate at Raipur Crossing. Instead of slowing down the dumper, the driver attempted to run over the rider with his vehicle. Fortunately, the motorbike rider escaped unharmed.

Video Of The Incident:

One of the locals recorded the incident. The driver managed to flee from the spot. The rider has been identified s Naveen Gaud, reported News18 Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Gaud chased the high-speed dumb.

The viral video shows the man trying to climb onto the driver's cabin. As the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, the man could not hold on to the cabin and fell. Gaud had a miraculous escape as he was just inches away from the tyres of the dumper. Locals were also present at the spot.

According to reports, Gaud approached the police after the incident. So far, there are no reports of any action against the driver.

