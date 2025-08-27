Close Shave! Shocking Video Shows 2 Bihar Girls Lying Between Tracks As Good Train Passes Over Them; Escape Unhurt

Shocking Video Shows 2 Bihar Girls Lying Between Tracks As Goods Trains Passes Over Them; Escape Unhurt (Screengrab) | X/@airnews_patna

Begusarai: Two girls from Bihar had a miraculous escape after they lay down between railway tracks as a goods train passed over them. The incident, which took place at Begusarai Railway Station on Tuesday, August 26, was recorded on camera, and its video has now surfaced online.

The girls were trying to go across the platforms through the railway tracks instead of a footover bridge. When they were crossing the railway track, the good train arrived. Showing the presence of mind, both girls lay down in the middle of the tracks.

Video Of The Incident:

The train passed over them without injuring them. People at the railway station were shocked by the incident. As the train passed, they quickly rushed to move the girls to safety. The police were then informed.

The girls were reportedly allowed to go after giving a warning, reported NDTV. Railway Police Force (RPF) Inspector Arvind Kumar Singh told the media house that the station has two foot overbridges and authorities regularly make announcements for passengers not to cross the railway tracks.

Mumbai Police Constable Dies After Hitting By Local Train In Nalasopara:

Earlier this month, a 32-year-old police constable was killed after being hit by a train at Nalasopara station on the Western Line of Mumbai's suburban local train network. The incident took place when the cop was attempting to cross the tracks in a rush to work. The victim, Ganesh Raul, was attached to the Samata Nagar police station in Kandivali. He lived in Nalasopara with his wife and children.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Kailash Barve, Raul had requested permission to report to duty late that day. As he was already behind schedule, he chose to skip the foot overbridge and tried to cross directly from the tracks to catch his regular Churchgate-bound train from platform 4.