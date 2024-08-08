UP: Drunk Man Sleeping On Railway Track Escapes Unhurt As Train Passes Over Him In Bijnor; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

A drunk man sleeping on a railway track miraculously survived as a train passed over him in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Thursday.

As per reports, at around 3:30 am, a train driver reported to the police that a person might have been struck by a train at the Adampur railway crossing in Bijnor city.

When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered the man, identified as Amar Bahadur from Nepal, lying in the middle of the railway track. Fortunately, Bahadur was found alive and unharmed.

The video of the incident is going viral. In the video, the man can be seen getting up from the track as police arrive at the scene.

Watch the video here:

जब यमराज जी छुट्टी पर हों तो ऐसा होता है...



UP के जिला बिजनौर में एक शख्स नशे में रेल पटरी पर सो गया। ट्रेन ऊपर से गुजर गई। लोको पायलट ने पुलिस को सूचना भिजवाई कि एक व्यक्ति संभवत ट्रेन से कट गया है। पुलिस पहुंची तो वो नशे में सोता मिला। pic.twitter.com/43j6Bm0lW7 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 8, 2024

As per reports, police chief Uday Pratap, who led the response team, noted that Bahadur had fallen asleep on the tracks in a drunken state.

The Mussoorie Express had passed directly over him without causing any injury. The train driver initially feared the worst and informed the police. Bahadur was later taken to a hospital for a check-up.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a miscreant was injured after an encounter broke out with police officials in the early morning of Thursday in the Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, said police.

The encounter took place in the Raini village of Pardaha block of Mau district at around 4.30 am on Thursday.

The miscreant has been arrested and is taken to the hospital where his treatment is underway. In the retaliatory action, he was shot in both legs.

The arrested individual has been identified as Aaftab who had a bounty of Rs 50,000 and was a resident of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Along with the arrest, the police have also recovered a pistol, two live ammunitions, two cartridges and a bike from him.

Speaking with news agency ANI, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Mau, Mahesh Singh Attri said, "As part of the Mau police's campaign to eradicate the crime, during checking in the Raini village, an encounter broke out between police officials and a miscreant. The miscreant was injured in the retaliatory action by the police as he was shot in both legs and was arrested from the spot. He has been identified as Aaftab, son of Haleem and is a resident of the Azamgarh district on which there was a bounty of Rs 50,000."

He further informed about the recovered materials and said, "Along with it, the police have also recovered a pistol, two live ammunitions, two cartridges and a bike. He has been admitted to the hospital where his treatment is underway. The law and order is in control and peace is maintained in the area."

The arrest comes in the wake of Mau Police's campaign to eradicate crime from the district.