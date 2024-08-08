Video: UP Govt Teacher Demands 'Kiss' From Female Teacher To Mark Her Attendance | X

The digital attendance system in Uttar Pradesh had been a major issue of concern for government teachers who claimed that this was adding undue pressure on them. In response to the same, the UP government had put a hold on the digital attendance system. However, despite the attendance system being put on hold, a viral video which has been circulating on social media platform, 'X' shows a government teacher from Unnao asking for a 'kiss' from a female teacher to mark her attendance.

The teacher is seen in the video asking for a kiss in return of marking her attendance.

The alleged male teacher is seen in the video telling her that she will have a lot of fun and everything will become easy for the female teacher if she agrees to his condition. The teacher further says that he will even take care of her digital attendance for her. When the female teacher asks him, "what condition?" the man further replies by making a gesture towards his cheek, indicating that he wants her to kiss him.

The female teacher then responds by telling him that she will not agree to this condition. She says, "Ye to hum nahi maangenge.. ye to gandi baat hai sir (I will not agree to this...this is all dirty work)"

The teacher is seen smiling in response.

Netizens React

The video quickly went viral on social media with people demanding that the male teacher should immediately be sacked. A user commented, "Isko turant naukri se nikal dena chahiye aur sakht kaarwai hone chahiye (He should be fired from his job immediately and strict action should be taken against him)"

While, other said that the female teacher should have slapped him as well for demanding such a thing. "Ishaara thik se samjh nahi aaya.. gaal pe zor daar tamaacha jadne ko keh rahe honge.. tabhi zor daar tareeke se jad dena chahiye tha.. (She didn't understand the hint properly... He must be asking her to give him a hard slap on the cheek... She should have slapped him hard that time)," a user said.

UP digital attendance system fiasco

The required digital attendance for teachers and students in Uttar Pradesh has been postponed by the government due to widespread protests over the proposed change.



Following a meeting with members of teachers' bodies, Manoj Kumar Singh, the chief secretary, made this decision. In two months, a group that is investigating the digitisation process will present its findings.



Teachers have opposed the attendance system since it was announced on July 8 and have demanded that it be adopted at all levels of government first. Prior to enforcing the attendance system, they have also insisted that other long-standing demands, like recognition as government employees, be met.