Viral VIDEO: Primary School Teacher Caught Sleeping Inside Class, Kids Fan Her Amid Scorching Heat In UP's Aligarh

Primary School Teacher Caught Sleeping Inside Class, Kids Fan Her Amid Scorching Heat In UP's Aligarh

Aligarh: In a shameful incident, a female teacher was caught on camera while sleeping on a mat inside the classroom while the kids were seen fanning her with a fan in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The female teacher belonged to the primary section of the school and was taking a nap during school hours inside the classroom. The shameful incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred at a primary school in Gokulpur village of Dhanipur block of Aligarh. It can be seen in the video that the teacher is taking a nap and the students are fanning her to provide her relief from the scorching heat. The kids are fanning the teacher one after the other with a hand-held fan. One of the kids is seen sitting near the head of the teacher and fanning her. The incident has exposed the poor system of the education in Uttar Pradesh and the parents of the kids are fuming after the video surfaced on the internet.

The parents are saying that they send their kids to the school to get good education and learn something, however, they are being made to do something else. The internet users are also slamming the teacher for her act. One of the users shared the video on social media and said, "When the teachers are like this then how will the teaching be, lady teacher makes the innocent children blow air to get relief from the scorching heat."

There are reports that the school in which the incident took place is a government school. The video must have been shot by an insider and made viral on social media. The school is situated in the area from where Minister of State for Education Sandeep Singh hails. The incident has raised many questions over the state of the government education system from the place where the minister belongs. There are reports that an investigation has been ordered in connection with the matter and there are no reports of any action against the teacher.