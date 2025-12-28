 Jadavpur University Civil Engineering Alumni Donate ₹36.7 Lakh For Department Development Fund
Alumni of Jadavpur University’s civil engineering department from the 1999 and 2000 batches contributed Rs 36.7 lakh to establish a development fund. This supported the creation of a computational geomechanics lab in 2024 and three smart classrooms in 2025, enhancing research and learning. The department expressed deep gratitude for the alumni’s lasting commitment.

PTI
Updated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Jadavpur University Civil Engineering Alumni Donate ₹36.7 Lakh For Department Development Fund

Kolkata: The alumni of Jadavpur University's civil engineering department have contributed Rs 36.7 lakh to create a dedicated development fund aimed at the long-term growth of the department.

As part of their silver jubilee celebrations, the alumni of 1999 and 2000 came together to create dedicated development fund to strengthen the department's academic and infrastructural capabilities.

Contributions from the 1999 batch amounted to Rs 23.2 lakh, while the 2000 batch contributed Rs 13.5 lakh, officials said.

In 2024, the contributions enabled the establishment of a 'computational geomechanics laboratory', equipped with advanced, multifaceted geotechnical software, 'PLAXIS'. This facility has enhanced the department's capacity for advanced research, teaching, and practical training in geotechnical and computational engineering.

Continuing this momentum, in 2025, the alumni support facilitated the development of "three smart classrooms for postgraduate students".

These modern learning spaces are equipped with contemporary teaching and digital tools, significantly enriching the academic environment and supporting interactive, technology-driven education.

The department of civil engineering expressed its 'deepest gratitude and appreciation' to the alumni of the 1999 and 2000 batches for their vision, generosity, and enduring bond with their alma mater.

"Their contributions stand as a shining example of alumni engagement and commitment to academic excellence, and will benefit generations of students and researchers to come," head of department Anupam Dev Sarkar said.

