 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Urges Students To Set Goals, Adopt Technology & Preserve Values
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu urged students to set clear goals, embrace technology and uphold values while addressing an event at NTR Educational Institutions in Hyderabad. Recalling the campus’s political roots, he highlighted its transformation into an education hub, stressed continuous learning, quality education, and said career focus is key to defeating poverty and national growth.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Urges Students To Set Goals, Adopt Technology & Preserve Values | X @ncbn

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday advised students to set goals, embrace technology, and preserve values.

Addressing NTR Educational Institutions anniversary at Gandipet here, the Chief Minister recalled that the campus once served as party headquarters and leadership training centre before transforming into an education hub today across Telangana.

"Students must clearly define their goals, adopt technology, and uphold cultural values," he said.

He noted that leadership camps earlier operated in the same classrooms, creating future leaders, whereas now students pursue academics and holistic development with focus on discipline.

Naidu said NTR Educational Institutions were established to support children from families affected by faction violence and road accidents across the state over decades collectively.

Crediting his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, for her visionary leadership, Naidu said enrolment grew from 131 students initially to over 1,600.

Referring to NTR Memorial Trust, the CM said blood donation benefited 10 lakh people and Sanjeevani clinics operated by the trust delivered healthcare to 22 lakh beneficiaries across the state.

Calling students the institution's brand, Naidu urged continuous learning through online and offline courses. He emphasised that career focus, and quality education are pathways to defeat poverty and fostering national prosperity.

