Gujarat Police Arrest School Teacher For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Minor Student | Representative Image

In a troubling incident, the Gujarat police have arrested a school teacher accused of sexual harassment of a minor. The accused, a physical education teacher at a government school in Mahisagar district, allegedly sexually harrased and threatened a 16-year-old student.

"The teacher had been repeatedly threatening the minor student, insisting she establish physical relations with him and also chat with him on social media," Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Vasava told PTI.

How Did It The Matter Come To Light?

According to reports from PTI, the student shared her ordeal with her relatives, who then reported the matter to the school principal. Subsequently, the police were informed, and they promptly arrived at the school in Ranjitpura village, Virpur taluka, on Saturday evening to apprehend the teacher.

FIR Lodged Aganist Accused

An FIR has been lodged against the teacher under sections 75 (criminal force on a woman with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as stated by PTI.

The School Vandalised

The said school faced vandalism from the locals who expressed anger over the alleged crime on Saturday, July 13, following outrage over the incident. Authorities have also taken action against those responsible for damaging the school premises during the unrest.

Further details regarding this case are still awaited.