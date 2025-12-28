 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ₹215 Crore Development Projects At NIT Rourkela
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUnion Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ₹215 Crore Development Projects At NIT Rourkela

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ₹215 Crore Development Projects At NIT Rourkela

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched Rs 215 crore worth of projects at NIT Rourkela, including a new Indoor Sports Complex, civil engineering building, hostel, and guest house. He urged students to become job creators, praising NIT’s role in driving Odisha’s growth and India’s future economic and industrial development.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ₹215 Crore Development Projects At NIT Rourkela | X @nitrourkela

Rourkela: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched several developmental projects worth Rs 215 crore in Odisha's Rourkela city.

Pradhan, who was on a two-day visit, launched the projects at a function in the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela.

He inaugurated the newly constructed Indoor Sports Complex at a cost of Rs 35 crore on the NIT campus. The complex has a multipurpose hall with a badminton court, an open-air theatre and ancillary facilities.

Read Also
Learning Through Play: How Word Games Are Sparking Language Skills In Gujarat School
article-image

The Union minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of the Department of Civil Engineering at a cost of Rs 91.18 crore, a 500-bed hostel (Rs 55.35 crore), and a guest house (Rs 33.51 crore).

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Sports Dept Officers Tasked With Keeping Sports Grounds Free Of Stray Dogs Across State Following Govt Directive
Maharashtra: Sports Dept Officers Tasked With Keeping Sports Grounds Free Of Stray Dogs Across State Following Govt Directive
'Is This Legal?': Sushant Singh Complains About Late-Night 'Loud' Music At Mumbai's Andheri Rooftop Restaurant, Seeks Police Intervention
'Is This Legal?': Sushant Singh Complains About Late-Night 'Loud' Music At Mumbai's Andheri Rooftop Restaurant, Seeks Police Intervention
Delhi Govt & Private School Teachers To Undergo New Online Professional Training Courses
Delhi Govt & Private School Teachers To Undergo New Online Professional Training Courses
Chaotic Scenes! Jose Alvarado Involved In Heated Altercation With Mark Williams During NBA Game; VIDEO
Chaotic Scenes! Jose Alvarado Involved In Heated Altercation With Mark Williams During NBA Game; VIDEO

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the Indoor Sports Complex dedicated to the public will help the students reach new heights not only in the field of sports but also in the creative and cultural fields. The students will benefit from the new facilities and opportunities laid by the foundation stone, which will spread the image of NIT Rourkela far and wide.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Statement

Remembering his days at Rourkela as a foot soldier of the party, he said, "Rourkela then and now is very different. And the growth of this city has a direct relation to the growth of the state, both are interlinked." Rourkela is not just a city but a symbol of India's industrial and educational strength, he said, adding, as Odisha approaches its centenary in 2036 and the nation moves towards the centenary of Independence in 2047, institutions like NIT Rourkela will play a pivotal role in driving inclusive growth and national development."

Read Also
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson And Terroristic Threat Charges Following Family...
article-image

Hailing the growth of NIT Rourkela, he urged the entire fraternity of the institute to work towards rapid growth.

Pradhan urged the students to create jobs instead of searching for it. During his speech, he spoke about one of the startups which received Rs 100 crore order for underwater drones.

"Stories like this really give reasons to feel proud of. Be job creators instead of job pursuers," said the Education minister.

"With its vibrant alumni community around the globe, I am confident that the institute (NIT Rourkela) will play a decisive role in shaping India's economic and industrial future," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Govt & Private School Teachers To Undergo New Online Professional Training Courses

Delhi Govt & Private School Teachers To Undergo New Online Professional Training Courses

Delhi State Cancer Institute To Expand 'PANKH' Initiative, Boosting Cancer Awareness In Schools

Delhi State Cancer Institute To Expand 'PANKH' Initiative, Boosting Cancer Awareness In Schools

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ₹215 Crore Development Projects At NIT...

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ₹215 Crore Development Projects At NIT...

Jadavpur University Civil Engineering Alumni Donate ₹36.7 Lakh For Department Development Fund

Jadavpur University Civil Engineering Alumni Donate ₹36.7 Lakh For Department Development Fund

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Urges Students To Set Goals, Adopt Technology &...

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Urges Students To Set Goals, Adopt Technology &...