On Camera: Lady Driver Accidentally Rams Car Into Barber Shop In Peru While Parking, Leaves 2 Injured | X @ShanghaiEye

Peru: In a dramatic incident at a local barber shop in the La Molina district of Peru, a woman attempting to park her vehicle lost control and crashed into the glass wall of the shop. The entire incident was captured on the store's security cameras. According to the reports, two people were injured during the accident, and major damage was done to the store.

The now viral video of the incident shows the dramatic yet terrifying visuals when people who were relaxing at the salon, while some were waiting for their turn. Suddenly, chaos erupted as a car rammed into the shop, breaking the glass wall into pieces. As seen in the clip, the car directly hit two people in its way.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Horrifying Car Crash

The visuals show how the car directly impacted the area where several customers were sitting. One of them, a man wearing a plaid shirt, was run over while sitting in his seat. After the blow, he managed to get up limping, with apparent injuries to his leg and hand.

Another person injured was a young man dressed in blue, who was also struck by the vehicle. Although no serious injuries were reported, witnesses reported that he suffered scrapes from the impact.

The accident occurred when the driver, who was accompanied by an elderly man, accelerated abruptly instead of braking. None of the occupants immediately got out of the car, probably because of the stunned reaction over what had happened.

ALSO READ: Woman Crashes Mahindra Thar Out Of Delhi Showroom

A woman's excitement over purchasing a new Mahindra Thar turned into a dramatic accident when she accidentally drove the vehicle through a glass wall and off the first floor of a showroom in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar on Monday evening.

Maani Pawar, 29, from Ghaziabad, had just purchased the Rs 27 lakh Thar with her husband Pradeep when the incident occurred. During the ritual, Pawar needed to drive the car's wheel over a lemon, a customary practice for new vehicle blessings. However, she pressed the accelerator too forcefully, causing the car to suddenly crash through the showroom's glass wall and plunge 15 feet to the ground below.