On Camera: Hungry Child Cannot Control His Hunger While Going To School, Eats Tiffin On Street Beside Open Drainage | X @MOHDIMR1994

Several videos pop up on the Internet that showcase the pure innocence of young kids. One such video is going viral from somewhere in India; FPJ could not verify the location and authenticity of the video. It shows a little boy, while on his way to school, taking a pit-stop midway, opens his tiffin, and starts to eat. However, the kid is sending innocent vibes on the Internet, netizens are also concerned about the health and safety of the kid as he started eating his tiffin in the middle of the street beside an open drainage.

The now viral video showed a kid going to his school, stopped at one point of the clip, took out his meal packed with noodles, and started eating in the middle of the street. The onlooker started recording the video and went closer to the kid to see exactly what was going on. He found that the little boy was busy eating and enjoying his meal before even reaching school.

WATCH VIDEO:

While netizens are moved by his innocence, they are also concerned about his health and safety as he started eating in the middle of the street, which was beside an open drainage.

