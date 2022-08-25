IndiGo pilot make announcements in Punjabi mixed English; goes viral for impressing Bangalore to Chandigarh flight passengers

Viral video of IndiGo pilot | Twitter

When you travel in a flight within India, the announcements are most-often delivered in Hindi, English and at times also in the respective language of the fly. However, a cabin crew was spotted for his relatable communication when he hit the air microphone device to speak in Punjabi mixed English.

An IndiGo pilot's went viral for his on-air announcement for going beyond the customary of puting instructions in Hindi or English, the Captain of the Bangalore to Chandigarh flight amused passengers for his Punjabi-English mix words.

Sharing the video on Twitter, a netizen wrote, "Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh."

Take a look at the video, right here:

Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/7V3dQ9PUdO — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) August 24, 2022

Earlier in March this year, Union Minister Smriti Irani had received stranded Indians from Ukraine by welcoming air passengers Malayalam, Bangla, Gujarati and Marathi. Later adding some words of English, "Welcome back home! Your families are waiting with bated breath. You have shown exemplary courage...Let's thank the flight crew as well..."

Irani's gentle gesture of welcoming the students, on a special flight from Poland, by speaking in regional languages had went viral in no time. Watch video: