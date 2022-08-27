Uttar Pradesh: Amid fight with wife, man decides to live on 80-feet-tall palm tree for a month

Representative Image | Free Photos via Google

Cases of violence by women have been reported in the recent past, from Noida, Gwalior to Karnataka, females were caught on camera for assaulting auto-rickshawalas, security guard and a Zomato delivery agent and so on...

However, in a recent case, a man from Uttar Pradesh was beaten by his wife amidst a fight. As a result, the 42-year-old Ram Pravesh took to climb over a palm tree and stay there.

Villagers are not pleased with his living on the 80-feet-tall palm tree, and claim that it's a risk to people's privacy at adjacent houses. "He keeps watching what people are doing in their houses and it affects their privacy. Many women of the village have come and complained about this to us. We informed the police about it but they came, made a video and left," locals were quoted in reports.

It can be learned that Ram had been in a fight with his wife for the last six months. For his intake of food and essentials, the family hangs eatables and water with a tied rope which he later pulls above for consumption.