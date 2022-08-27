e-Paper Get App

Uttar Pradesh: Amid fight with wife, man decides to live on 80-feet-tall palm tree for a month

A 42-year-old man from UP's Mau alleged that he was beaten by his wife during a fight; leading him to climbing over the tree and living there.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Free Photos via Google

Cases of violence by women have been reported in the recent past, from Noida, Gwalior to Karnataka, females were caught on camera for assaulting auto-rickshawalas, security guard and a Zomato delivery agent and so on...

However, in a recent case, a man from Uttar Pradesh was beaten by his wife amidst a fight. As a result, the 42-year-old Ram Pravesh took to climb over a palm tree and stay there.

Villagers are not pleased with his living on the 80-feet-tall palm tree, and claim that it's a risk to people's privacy at adjacent houses. "He keeps watching what people are doing in their houses and it affects their privacy. Many women of the village have come and complained about this to us. We informed the police about it but they came, made a video and left," locals were quoted in reports.

It can be learned that Ram had been in a fight with his wife for the last six months. For his intake of food and essentials, the family hangs eatables and water with a tied rope which he later pulls above for consumption.

Read Also
Watch video: 'You can't get me', Puducherry man climbs tree to avoid COVID-19 vaccination
article-image
HomeViralUttar Pradesh: Amid fight with wife, man decides to live on 80-feet-tall palm tree for a month

RECENT STORIES

Jiah Khan suicide case: ‘Mother filing frivolous pleas to delay trial,’ says Sooraj Pancholi

Jiah Khan suicide case: ‘Mother filing frivolous pleas to delay trial,’ says Sooraj Pancholi

Mumbai: Tata hospital to set up national digital library

Mumbai: Tata hospital to set up national digital library

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Supreme Court dismisses plea in Yogi ‘hate speech’ case

Supreme Court dismisses plea in Yogi ‘hate speech’ case

Filing RTI a constitutional right: Officials

Filing RTI a constitutional right: Officials