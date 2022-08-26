From Selena Gomez's 'I Want You To Know' to Broke in Summer's 'You Will Be Mine;' check Indian couple's music loving proposal

Selena Gomez, Broke in Summer | Spotify

From nervousness to excitement, feelings gush in at the special moment of confessing your love for someone. Goosebumps? You may be getting nostalgic about the days you proposed your partner... Have feelings unsaid? Maybe you could try something not-so-common, check this quirky music loving love proposal that has surfaced on social media.

What a playlist-proposal!' Not the cliche' way of kneeling down and saying 'I love you,' a Maharashtrian girl shared how she was proposed... Breaking the suspense and revealing the insights from the pyaar scene, the couple shared songs with pickup words to express their hearts to each other.

It all began from the lover sharing a screenshot of the list of songs he dedicated towards his love named Kajal. Any guesses on the first song on the playlist? All words in disguise of song names, 'I Want You To Know', 'That I Love You', 'Forever' and so on...

From Selena Gomez's 'I Want You To Know' to Broke in Summer's 'You Will Be Mine - the musical love proposal was a unique and impressive one. Interestingly, the two seem a good match for the girl having replied him in the same punch. Screenshots of the playlist suggesting a yes was shared.

The duo had used a collection of popular artistes and their heart-warming performances. To name a few, the playlist had One Direction's 'You & I', Indian series Panchayat's 'I'm Happy', 'Perfect Couple' by Miesa, 'Forever' by Labrinth and more...

Check the entire list of songs used in the love proposal:

The way I answered 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/zJGSjOJca7 — KAJAL STOP IT 😡🤲🏻 (@kajalalalalalal) August 24, 2022