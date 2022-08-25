It's hilariously viral! Aussie man travels in Sydney train with 'breakup' text

TikTok

Relationship goals are important and sharing moments of life with beloved ones can add to one's mental wellbeing. However, what if a person is into a toxic relationship, with abuses and/or betrayal, it can mar disturb one's psyche.

Once you realize that it isn't working between you and them, and plan to move on in life, it isn't easy to say those not-so-magical words - "Breakup!"

Breaking up with someone who created memories along and got close to us is a very painful stage of life. There might be instances that we held back from quitting the relationship and hoping to heal things with a second chance.

In a recent incident from Australia, commuters in Sydney train spot a man trying to remind either himself or people around to breakup. He took to choose the way in which some of us scribble important notes on our hand; the text on the dorsal side of his palm read , "Send breakup email."

Footage of the man went viral on TikTok after he made to the eyes of co-passenger and radio host Emma Chow when the man seated ahead took to scratch his back. All eyes went towards the ink on his hand. While sharing the clip on the social media platform, she revealed that she was dumbfounded on looking at what he had written.

While netizens watched the video and learned of the incident, they were divided on views. "Could be organising a work break up," one person suggested while another wrote, "EMAIL??? not even a call or text?? DAMN, That's cold."