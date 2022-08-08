Tinder's 'Going back to ex' task gives hilarious responses on Friendship Day

Best friends are like pseudo psychologists sometimes, isn't it? From relationship advice to being a partner in a crime, besties can role play a Doraemon in one's real life.
It is a common scenario that people confide in friends and make them their love guru. A recent tweet by Tinder took to tickle the bones by asking them to text their besties about something quirky. The task provided by the dating app was to text one's bestie “I’m going back to my ex” and then wait for the hilarious conversation that would follow.
Tinder also eagerly requested the users to share the eye grabbing screenshots of bestie's reply to the chat so as to enjoy a dose of laughter and feel the caring attitude. Take a look at some reactions, right here:
Oops, the scary reply!
Kaunsa wala?
Roasting begins...
Drunk or what?
Cheat, repeat?
Stop kidding
Knock-knock! Love and care coming in...
