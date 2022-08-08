Tinder's 'Going back to ex' task gives hilarious responses on Friendship Day

Best friends are like pseudo psychologists sometimes, isn't it? From relationship advice to being a partner in a crime, besties can role play a Doraemon in one's real life.

It is a common scenario that people confide in friends and make them their love guru. A recent tweet by Tinder took to tickle the bones by asking them to text their besties about something quirky. The task provided by the dating app was to text one's bestie “I’m going back to my ex” and then wait for the hilarious conversation that would follow.

Text your bestie “I’m going back to my ex” and share the screenshot of their reactions 💁🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2022

Tinder also eagerly requested the users to share the eye grabbing screenshots of bestie's reply to the chat so as to enjoy a dose of laughter and feel the caring attitude. Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Oops, the scary reply!

guyss I’m genuinely scared ok 😭 pic.twitter.com/ktPt3mOP01 — Diaa (@JoshiDiya_) August 7, 2022

Kaunsa wala?

it’s the “kaunsa wala” for me 😭 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2022

Roasting begins...

best friends ka nature hota hai humein roast karna 👍 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2022

Drunk or what?

It’s a sunday, don't tell me i shouldn't be?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DiSo41MpZA — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) August 7, 2022

Cheat, repeat?

Stop kidding

Knock-knock! Love and care coming in...

Thank you Admin, Yaar tumne toh mara din bna diya. pic.twitter.com/1AAqVqHO5N — Negativity (@maddiesays3) August 7, 2022