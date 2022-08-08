e-Paper Get App

Tinder's 'Going back to ex' task gives hilarious responses on Friendship Day

A recent tweet by Tinder took to challenge netizens by asking them to text their besties about something quirky. Check details inside.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
article-image

Best friends are like pseudo psychologists sometimes, isn't it? From relationship advice to being a partner in a crime, besties can role play a Doraemon in one's real life.

It is a common scenario that people confide in friends and make them their love guru. A recent tweet by Tinder took to tickle the bones by asking them to text their besties about something quirky. The task provided by the dating app was to text one's bestie “I’m going back to my ex” and then wait for the hilarious conversation that would follow.

Tinder also eagerly requested the users to share the eye grabbing screenshots of bestie's reply to the chat so as to enjoy a dose of laughter and feel the caring attitude. Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Oops, the scary reply!

Kaunsa wala?

Roasting begins...

Drunk or what?

Cheat, repeat?

Stop kidding

Knock-knock! Love and care coming in...

