Gulab Jamun Dosa: Chandigarh Food Stall's Bizarre Food Combination Goes Viral; Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

Gulab Jamun Dosa | Instagram

You might have come across people trying different combinations of food, such like someone eating noodles with chutney or adding sauce to dosa. What if we tell you that these listed instances still seem to be sober in comparison to a dish taking the internet by storm. A video of a street vendor adding a dessert to a dosa and ditching the usual masala has surfaced on social media, and it is undoubtedly going viral for being bizarre.

Watch video

A look into the food preparation

The video opened by showing the chef spreading the dosa batter on the pan to bring out the dish. The very next step into the recipe was adding a few gulab jamuns to the dosa. The desi sweet was crushed at the centre of the dosa and then meticulously spread throughout its surface. That wasn't all. The bizarre dish being prepared and served at Chandigarh's Sector 15 stall had more to it. The chef was seen adding milk and ghee to the gulab jamun dosa, followed by sprinkling sugar powder on it.

It seemed like the main course lost its original taste and was tweaked into a dessert.

Netizens react

More than a lakh viewers liked the food reel on Instagram, however, it was questionable whether they enjoyed the dish which was prepared there. All that people had to say in reply to the dish was a big NO, and they did so by sharing a lot of memes in the comments section.