SHOCKING: US Teacher Accused Of 'Making Out' With 11-Year-Old Student! | Madison Bergmann/ LinkedIn

In a shocking revelation, a 24-year-old US teacher has been accused of allegedly making out with a class 5 students. The accused teacher has been charged for sexual assault. The accused is identified as Madison Bergmann, as reported by CBS News Minnesota.

The alleged abuse with the 11-year-old student has come to light only 3 months before the accused was supposed to get married.

This matter was bought to light when the boy’s mother heard him speaking to Bergmann on the phone. The teacher and the youngster also allegedly exchanged texts. The parents took the printout of those texts and went to the school authorities to report the matter.

The texts between the Bergmann and the student reportedly discussed their multiple interactions inside the classroom at lunch or after school, as reported by CBS News Minnesota. Bergmann also allegedly admitted to the boy how much she liked his physical contact with her over the texts. The boy also told the police that the two talk almost everyday.

During the investigation, a folder was reportedly found from Bergmann's bag with the boy's name on it. The folder contained several handwritten letters.

According to the complaint registered, the 11-year-old told police that he and Bergmann would write each other notes throughout the day, the majority of which mentioned the two "kissing each other".

In one of the messages exchanged between the two, it was discovered that Bergmann reportedly questioned her relationship with the student.

She was reportedly released from custody with an administrative leave order and was given a $25,000 (about Rs 21 lakh) signing bond. According to the New York Post, she is also not allowed to be on school grounds, attend school functions, or communicate with any district employees, parents, or children.

The case is still ongoing in court. The next court hearing for Bergmann is May 30, 2024.