US: Former Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sex Abuse Of Minor Boys In Iowa, Faces Up To 33 Years In Prison

A former teacher in US state of Iowa has admitted to her involvement in sex abuse of three boys. Cassidy Kraus, who resigned from IKM Manning School after the allegations surfaced, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing and committing lascivious acts with boys as young as 13 on Wednesday, January 31. The allegations had prompted Cassidy's husband Zachary to file for divorce last year.

Between January and May 2022, according to a report, Cassidy had sent "obscene material" to a boy on Snapchat. Similar content was sent to two other boys between January and June 2023. One of the boy had received the obscene Snapchat message from Cassidy just before her marriage in July last year.

Read Also UK Teacher Barred For Sex With Student, Permanently Removed From Profession

Cassidy Performed Sex Acts With Minor Boy:

The complaint revealed that she had committed lascivious acts against a 13-year-old in May 2022 by "fondling or touching" him. She also had sexually abused a 14-year-old boy by "performing sex acts". Local media reported that she pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child and three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors.

She Received Praise For 'Outstanding Academic Achievement'

Cassidy faces a maximum of 33 years in prison. The sentencing will be announced on March 11. Cassidy had married Zachary in July 2022. When a complaint was lodged against her just a month after her marriage, Zachary had filed for divorce. Interestingly, she had in past featured on the dean’s list at Iowa State University several times for "outstanding academic achievement".