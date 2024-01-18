US Shocker: Teacher's Aide Confesses To Having Sexual Relationship With 'Numerous' Teenage Boys, Had Offered Oral Sex And Alcohol To One Victim

Representative image

A former aide of a teacher has confessed to having sex with "numerous" teenage boys while working at elementary school in the US state of Kentucky. The accused, identified as 38-year-old Ellen Phillips, formerly known as Ellen Shell, on January 12, pleaded guilty before a judge to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual conduct. As per the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky, Ellen Phillips would sometimes have sex with multiple minors at the same time.

Philips would use social networking apps like Facebook to connect with minor boys for sex. "Phillips, who at the time of her offenses was employed as a teacher’s aide, was conducting sexual relationships with numerous teenage boys in the Boyle and Garrard County areas," the Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Read Also UK Teacher Barred For Sex With Student, Permanently Removed From Profession

Philips Offered Oral Sex, Alcohol To Minor

At one occasion, Philips revealed, she had offered oral sex and alcohol to a 15-year-old minor. The incident took place on December 20, 2022. She had contacted the victim through Facebook and tried to persuade him to sneak out of his house for sexual activity. "When the victim said he could not leave, Phillips offered alcohol and oral sex to the minor and offered excuses the victim could tell his mother as to why he needed to leave his home," the Attorney's Office said.

Philips Arrested After Rape Complaints

The police arrested Philips in April last year. The arrest was made after two minors alleged that she had raped them on three separate occasions between July 6 and August 15, 2022. Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26. She faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.