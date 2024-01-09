US Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student, Giving Her 100% Marks On Assignments During Relationship

Representative image

A science teacher in US state of Texas was recently arrested for allegedly having sex with a student. The teacher, identified as 46-year-old Stephen Griffin, is also accused of providing perfect grades and test answers to the student. Griffin was arrested on December 7 last year and later released on $5,000 bond. A complaint against him was filed in Harris County District Court in December 2023.

The complaint revealed the physical relationship between Griffin and the female student continued in 2022 and 2023. They would meet at a hotel and Griffin's apartment. The matter came to light when the student's mother found explicit chats exchanged between Griffin and her daughter. She then alerted the administrator in November last year.

Griffin, who was working at Memorial High School at the time, allegedly had sex with the student at the Staybridge Suites Hotel in November last year. The student told police that they had oral sex once in his classroom. The cops were also told that she and Griffin allegedly had sex in the back of her car behind a restaurant in Houston.

During this time, Griffin allegedly gave good marks for assignments and test answers in advance to her. Their relationship lasted till midsummer 2023.

Griffin Denies All Charges

Justin Harris, an attorney of Griffin, dismissed all accusation against his client. Describing Griffin as a "model teacher", Harris told a US-based news portal: "There's been no evidence of this whatsoever and we deny the charges". It remained unclear if Griffin was suspended or removed from Memorial High School after the allegations came to fore.