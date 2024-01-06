 US: 'Speed Racer' Actor Christian Oliver, 2 Daughters Among 4 Dead In Caribbean Plane Crash; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUS: 'Speed Racer' Actor Christian Oliver, 2 Daughters Among 4 Dead In Caribbean Plane Crash; Visuals Surface

US: 'Speed Racer' Actor Christian Oliver, 2 Daughters Among 4 Dead In Caribbean Plane Crash; Visuals Surface

The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia as the plane headed for nearby St. Lucia, police said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 07:49 AM IST
article-image
US: 'Speed Racer' Actor Christian Oliver, 2 Daughters Among 4 Dead In Caribbean Plane Crash; Visuals Surface |

US actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Victims Identified

The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia as the plane headed for nearby St. Lucia, police said in a statement.

They identified the daughters as Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, adding that the pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

Cause Of Crash Unknown

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, according to police.

Authorities said fishermen and divers in the area went to the crash site to help as the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area.

"The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated," police said.

(Strong language used.)

Oliver's Successful Stint In Hollywood

Oliver had dozens of crediting film and television roles, including in the 2008 film "Speed Racer" film and "The Good German," a 2006 World War II film by Stephen Soderbergh that starred George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

He appeared throughout season two of the 1990s series "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," playing a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keller.

Read Also
'Tarzan' actor Joe Lara, 58, among seven others dies in US plane crash
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RIP Christian Oliver: Actor's Last Instagram Post Was From The Same Island Where He And His...

RIP Christian Oliver: Actor's Last Instagram Post Was From The Same Island Where He And His...

US: 'Speed Racer' Actor Christian Oliver, 2 Daughters Among 4 Dead In Caribbean Plane Crash; Visuals...

US: 'Speed Racer' Actor Christian Oliver, 2 Daughters Among 4 Dead In Caribbean Plane Crash; Visuals...

Video: Not Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty Was Called 'First Female Officer' In Rohit Shetty's Cop...

Video: Not Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty Was Called 'First Female Officer' In Rohit Shetty's Cop...

Abhishek Kumar's Father Pleads Salman Khan To Let His Son Re-Enter Bigg Boss 17: 'Isha-Samarth Have...

Abhishek Kumar's Father Pleads Salman Khan To Let His Son Re-Enter Bigg Boss 17: 'Isha-Samarth Have...

Sidharth Malhotra On Working With Rohit Shetty In Indian Police Force: 'Nobody Presents Hindi Film...

Sidharth Malhotra On Working With Rohit Shetty In Indian Police Force: 'Nobody Presents Hindi Film...