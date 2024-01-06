US: 'Speed Racer' Actor Christian Oliver, 2 Daughters Among 4 Dead In Caribbean Plane Crash; Visuals Surface |

US actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Victims Identified

The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia as the plane headed for nearby St. Lucia, police said in a statement.

They identified the daughters as Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, adding that the pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

Cause Of Crash Unknown

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, according to police.

Authorities said fishermen and divers in the area went to the crash site to help as the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area.

"The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated," police said.

The father that was killed in the plane crash in the Caribbean was 51-year-old Christian Klepser, known as Christian Oliver, who previously worked as an actor in several movies.



Oliver's Successful Stint In Hollywood

Oliver had dozens of crediting film and television roles, including in the 2008 film "Speed Racer" film and "The Good German," a 2006 World War II film by Stephen Soderbergh that starred George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

He appeared throughout season two of the 1990s series "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," playing a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keller.