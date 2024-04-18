US: Student Slaps Teacher In A Heated Argument, Video Goes Viral! | Screengrab @CollinRugg

A viral video of a student slapping his teacher has been making rounds on social media. Posted on X (previously Twitter) by @CollinRugg, it can be seen in the video that the students slapped the teacher as the argument between the two escalated. According to the caption on the post, this incident took place at North Carolina High School, US.

As mentioned in the caption, the accused student has been arrested for assaulting the teacher. "The teen is now facing three misdemeanor charges for assault on a government official. Unlike many other school assault cases, the district attorney launched an investigation into the assault within an hour after the video was posted," read the caption.

NEW: North Carolina high school student arrested after assaulting his teacher as students in the class filmed and laughed.



The teen is now facing three misdemeanor charges for assault on a government official.



Unlike many other school assault cases, the district attorney… pic.twitter.com/LsKPMKEhjQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 17, 2024

X user reaction to the video

The video has already been watched by more than 17.1 million users, with 68,000 likes and 16,000 reposts as of the publication of this article. Other X users have filled out the comment section with their reactions and opinions on the video. Some users were seen siding with the student, whereas others sympathized with the teacher.

Siding with the teacher, a user wrote, "This student should be tried as an adult and jailed. Enough of this nonsense." Expressing similar thoughts, another user wrote, "This kid should never be allowed in public school again."

"Until they start sending a strong message to all the students by prosecuting and jailing these violent students, this type of violence will continue," another comment read.

One user blamed the poor school management and wrote, "Our public school system is broken. "

"This child needs a parent who can teach him right from wrong," read another comment on the post.

Moreover, the identity of the student, and teacher in the video remains anonymous.