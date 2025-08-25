 American Political Scientist Christine Fair Calls Donald Trump 'Ch****A' In Pakistani Journalist Moeed Pirzada's Show - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAmerican Political Scientist Christine Fair Calls Donald Trump 'Ch****A' In Pakistani Journalist Moeed Pirzada's Show - VIDEO

American Political Scientist Christine Fair Calls Donald Trump 'Ch****A' In Pakistani Journalist Moeed Pirzada's Show - VIDEO

Carol Christine Fair is an American political scientist and an associate professor in the Security Studies Program at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of viral video | X/@YearOfTheKraken

American political scientist Carol Christine Fair, speaking during an interview on Pakistani-origin British journalist Moeed Pirzada’s show, reportedly referred to the US President as a “Ch****A”. A clip from the interview is going viral on social media.

The clip begins with Pirzada asking Fair: "Do you think that the US administration, for the past 25 years, has now given up their view that India is needed for counterbalancing China? Do you think the US has moved beyond that? And if it has moved beyond that, then what has it moved into?"

Fair responded, saying: "No, I don't think the US has moved beyond it, especially, I don't think the bureaucracies have. I can't speak for the patina of officials in the Trump administration. Unfortunately, many of the Trump officials are not terribly expert in their field. So it's very tempting to take down as the singular force that matters. But one does have to remember that we have this complicated bureaucracy and this bureaucracy has been really working toward this relationship for these 25 years."

She further said: "The optimist in me would like to believe the bureaucracy is going to hold it together, but the pessimist in me says this is six months and we have got four years of this Ch****A."

FPJ Shorts
Evil! Monster Husband Allegedly Starves, Tortures And Beats Wife To Death Over Dowry In Telangana
Evil! Monster Husband Allegedly Starves, Tortures And Beats Wife To Death Over Dowry In Telangana
Syeeda Hameed Comments Trigger Political Storms In Assam - VIDEO
Syeeda Hameed Comments Trigger Political Storms In Assam - VIDEO
BJP Accuses AAP Govt Of Robbing 8 Lakh Punjabis Of Free Ration
BJP Accuses AAP Govt Of Robbing 8 Lakh Punjabis Of Free Ration
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO

The anchor can be seen giggling at her comment. He then shared that he keeps saying it in Urdu and that many of his viewers often object to his use of the cuss word. To this, Fair repeated the word and said, "He is a Ch****A."

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Claims 'Purge Or Revolution' In South Korea Ahead Of Meeting With New...
article-image

Who Is Christine Fair?

Carol Christine Fair is an American political scientist and an associate professor in the Security Studies Program at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University. Her academic work primarily centres on counter-terrorism and issues related to South Asia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

American Political Scientist Christine Fair Calls Donald Trump 'Ch****A' In Pakistani Journalist...

American Political Scientist Christine Fair Calls Donald Trump 'Ch****A' In Pakistani Journalist...

Maharashtra Farmer Uses Cow Dung To Make Ganesh Idols: Inspires Sustainable Celebration

Maharashtra Farmer Uses Cow Dung To Make Ganesh Idols: Inspires Sustainable Celebration

This Indian DJ Becomes First Female To Perform A Full Set While Paragliding At 10,000 Feet

This Indian DJ Becomes First Female To Perform A Full Set While Paragliding At 10,000 Feet

'Because We Are Enemies': Pakistani-Orign Man Confronted Over Abusing Indian-Origin Man In London...

'Because We Are Enemies': Pakistani-Orign Man Confronted Over Abusing Indian-Origin Man In London...

Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO

Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO