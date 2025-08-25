American Political Scientist Christine Fair Calls Donald Trump 'Ch****A' In Pakistani Journalist Moeed Pirzada's Show - VIDEO

Screengrab of viral video | X/@YearOfTheKraken

American political scientist Carol Christine Fair, speaking during an interview on Pakistani-origin British journalist Moeed Pirzada’s show, reportedly referred to the US President as a “Ch****A”. A clip from the interview is going viral on social media.

The clip begins with Pirzada asking Fair: "Do you think that the US administration, for the past 25 years, has now given up their view that India is needed for counterbalancing China? Do you think the US has moved beyond that? And if it has moved beyond that, then what has it moved into?"

Fair responded, saying: "No, I don't think the US has moved beyond it, especially, I don't think the bureaucracies have. I can't speak for the patina of officials in the Trump administration. Unfortunately, many of the Trump officials are not terribly expert in their field. So it's very tempting to take down as the singular force that matters. But one does have to remember that we have this complicated bureaucracy and this bureaucracy has been really working toward this relationship for these 25 years."

She further said: "The optimist in me would like to believe the bureaucracy is going to hold it together, but the pessimist in me says this is six months and we have got four years of this Ch****A."

The anchor can be seen giggling at her comment. He then shared that he keeps saying it in Urdu and that many of his viewers often object to his use of the cuss word. To this, Fair repeated the word and said, "He is a Ch****A."

Who Is Christine Fair?

Carol Christine Fair is an American political scientist and an associate professor in the Security Studies Program at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University. Her academic work primarily centres on counter-terrorism and issues related to South Asia.