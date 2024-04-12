 Pune Viral Video: Teacher Brutally Slaps, Kicks Student In Classroom; Case Lodged
Demanding the suspension of the teacher, the parents have called for swift action

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Pune Viral Video: Teacher Brutally Slaps, Kicks Student In Classroom; Case Lodged | Video Screengrabs

A video depicting a female teacher brutally beating a student with her hands and legs has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred in a classroom at a school in Pune, prompting the student's parents to rush to the police station and lodge a complaint against the teacher.

According to local media reports, the incident took place when some students were creating chaos in the class, leading the teacher to resort to physical punishment. The video, captured by students on their mobile phones, quickly circulated on social media platforms, prompting parents to take action by filing a complaint at the Vishrambaug Wada Police Station.

Although the incident occurred on March 3, the student initially refrained from informing his parents due to the upcoming annual exams. However, after the video went viral, the parents became aware and lodged the complaint on April 8.

Demanding the suspension of the teacher, the parents have called for swift action. Meanwhile, the school has initiated an inquiry by forming a three-member committee. Once the committee submits its report, appropriate action will be taken against the teacher.

