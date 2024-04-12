'This Decision Will Push Us Into Prostitution,' Say Transgenders After Pune Police Bans Them From Demanding Money At Traffic Junctions | File Photo

"Before issuing the order, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar should have conducted proper research and provided us with alternative options for our survival," expressed Tangava Zahanur, a transgender and member of Udaan Plus NGO, to The Free Press Journal. This comes in response to Kumar's orders prohibiting transgenders from congregating at traffic junctions and demanding money from commuters in the city. The order also restricts uninvited visits to people's houses during festivities, births, and deaths.

"CCTV cameras are present at every signal. If anyone is extorting, action should be taken against them, but why prohibit all of us? The CP needs to address other crimes increasing in the city. We are a minority; start a pensioner scheme and shelters for us before making such decisions," Tangava added.

Zeher Khan, another transgender, stated, "We politely beg at traffic signals and accept what commuters give willingly. Government schemes for our community exist only on paper and are not implemented. If begging is banned, prostitution becomes the only option for survival."

"Standing at traffic signals isn't free; many police officers and politicians take bribes to allow us. Before deciding, the CP should have considered our circumstances. If we have enough work, why would we resort to begging? We have families; stopping work affects them," emphasised Zeher.

Rani Patil, a member of Family Planning (an NGO working for LGBTQ individuals), lamented, "This decision will push us into prostitution. It's challenging to find regular jobs due to society's negative perception towards us."

Megha Helode, another transgender, urged, "The CP should provide us with jobs and homes before making hasty decisions. We assisted people during the pandemic and supported women in marriages. Ignoring our contributions is unfair. His decision should have involve communication with a representative from our community."