VIRAL: SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai Flight Departs After 9-Hour Delay; 'Not the First Time,' Say X Users

SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai Flight Departs After 9-Hour Delay; 'Not the First Time,' Say X Users | File Photo

Sudhir Mehta, former president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday expressing anguish after SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai flight departed with a nine-hour delay.

"SpiceJet's Pune to Dubai flight departed today after a nine-hour delay. It's infuriating that this isn't an isolated incident, and @flyspicejet seems to evade accountability for these persistently absurd delays," Mehta wrote.

He added, "This is yet another slap in the face for #Pune and Punekars—a critical route is serviced by just one flight, plagued by atrocious service and punctuality records."

Meanwhile, X users said they too have faced such instances when flying with SpiceJet.

"It's normal for SpiceJet flights to get delayed. It's the reason why I never ever book a ticket on this airline," commented a user.

"People prefer to fly from Mumbai to Dubai instead of Pune. When I travelled in February this year, the SpiceJet flight was delayed by four hours," wrote another user.

"They're just trying to stay in tune with the city traffic," joked one X user.

"SpiceJet is to be avoided always. That's the thumb rule," wrote a fourth user.

Check out the reactions below:

Spice Jet is to be avoided always. That's the thumb rule. https://t.co/6e0bnOTzQq — Vishwesh S Deshmukkh (@VishweshIndia) April 11, 2024

They're just trying to stay in tune with the city traffic. But yes, 9 hours is taking it too far! Might take about that long to get to Bombay! — Sujeet Sanzgiri (@sujeetsanzgiri) April 11, 2024

Not the first time — Ruxanaa (@iamruxana) April 11, 2024

It's normal for spicejet flights to get delayed. The reason why I never ever book a ticket in this airline — Atharv Patil (@imatharvpatil19) April 11, 2024

I have been flying via Bombay to avoid spicejet — ranvir jas (@ranvir20) April 11, 2024

Spice Jet in on a slippery slope. — Sanjeev Gupta (@Sanjeevjgupta) April 11, 2024