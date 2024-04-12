 VIRAL: SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai Flight Departs After 9-Hour Delay; 'Not the First Time,' Say X Users
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIRAL: SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai Flight Departs After 9-Hour Delay; 'Not the First Time,' Say X Users

VIRAL: SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai Flight Departs After 9-Hour Delay; 'Not the First Time,' Say X Users

"People prefer to fly from Mumbai to Dubai instead of Pune," wrote one user

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai Flight Departs After 9-Hour Delay; 'Not the First Time,' Say X Users | File Photo

Sudhir Mehta, former president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday expressing anguish after SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai flight departed with a nine-hour delay.

"SpiceJet's Pune to Dubai flight departed today after a nine-hour delay. It's infuriating that this isn't an isolated incident, and @flyspicejet seems to evade accountability for these persistently absurd delays," Mehta wrote.

He added, "This is yet another slap in the face for #Pune and Punekars—a critical route is serviced by just one flight, plagued by atrocious service and punctuality records."

Meanwhile, X users said they too have faced such instances when flying with SpiceJet.

"It's normal for SpiceJet flights to get delayed. It's the reason why I never ever book a ticket on this airline," commented a user.

"People prefer to fly from Mumbai to Dubai instead of Pune. When I travelled in February this year, the SpiceJet flight was delayed by four hours," wrote another user.

"They're just trying to stay in tune with the city traffic," joked one X user.

"SpiceJet is to be avoided always. That's the thumb rule," wrote a fourth user.

Check out the reactions below:

Read Also
Pune: Commencement Of Civil Court To Swargate Underground Metro Route Expected Post Lok Sabha...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIRAL: SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai Flight Departs After 9-Hour Delay; 'Not the First Time,' Say X Users

VIRAL: SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai Flight Departs After 9-Hour Delay; 'Not the First Time,' Say X Users

WATCH VIDEO: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Rides Horseback While Campaigning For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

WATCH VIDEO: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Rides Horseback While Campaigning For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Pune: Commencement Of Civil Court To Swargate Underground Metro Route Expected Post Lok Sabha...

Pune: Commencement Of Civil Court To Swargate Underground Metro Route Expected Post Lok Sabha...

Khandesh: Cotton Production Sees Significant Decrease

Khandesh: Cotton Production Sees Significant Decrease

Nashik: Onion Auction From Lasalgaon APMC Begins

Nashik: Onion Auction From Lasalgaon APMC Begins