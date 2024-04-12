VIRAL: SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai Flight Departs After 9-Hour Delay; 'Not the First Time,' Say X Users

Sudhir Mehta, former president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday expressing anguish after SpiceJet's Pune-Dubai flight departed with a nine-hour delay.
"SpiceJet's Pune to Dubai flight departed today after a nine-hour delay. It's infuriating that this isn't an isolated incident, and @flyspicejet seems to evade accountability for these persistently absurd delays," Mehta wrote.
He added, "This is yet another slap in the face for #Pune and Punekars—a critical route is serviced by just one flight, plagued by atrocious service and punctuality records."
Meanwhile, X users said they too have faced such instances when flying with SpiceJet.
"It's normal for SpiceJet flights to get delayed. It's the reason why I never ever book a ticket on this airline," commented a user.
"People prefer to fly from Mumbai to Dubai instead of Pune. When I travelled in February this year, the SpiceJet flight was delayed by four hours," wrote another user.
"They're just trying to stay in tune with the city traffic," joked one X user.
"SpiceJet is to be avoided always. That's the thumb rule," wrote a fourth user.
Check out the reactions below: