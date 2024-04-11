Pune: Commencement Of Civil Court To Swargate Underground Metro Route Expected Post Lok Sabha Elections | Anand Chaini

The launch of the Civil Court to Swargate underground metro route is anticipated after the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a Pune Metro official, the route is projected to be operational by mid-June, following the conclusion of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming elections.

"We are optimistic that the underground metro rail service from Civil Court to Swargate will commence by June 15," the officer told the Indian Express.

Originally, the deadline for commencing operations from Civil Court to Swargate was March 31.

Pune Metro has already conducted a trial run on this route in February, passing through Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations en route to Swargate.

The distances between stations are as follows: Civil Court to Budhwar Peth (0.85 km), Budhwar Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).

Upon the completion of this route, phase one of the Pune Metro project will be completed. Presently, the Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, while the PCMC to Civil Court route is partially functional, awaiting the underground stretch to Swargate.