Safety, Inclusivity, Sustainability & More: What Pune's Female Voters Want From Their New MP

Women constitute 48.6 per cent of Pune's electorate, totalling 9,96,298 female voters out of 20,47,389. Despite this significant portion of the electorate being women, men predominantly dominate political discussions. To address this disparity, we sought the perspectives of Pune's female voters on their expectations from their new MP.

Manjiri Prabhu, an author, emphasised safety for women and senior citizens as her primary concern. She advocated for more inclusive opportunities for single women and seniors and stressed the need for sustainable development in the city. "Besides, there should be more green spaces and parks for nurturing creativity and emotional well-being," she added.

Prajakta Divekar from the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS) expressed her expectation that the MP should work "in the interests of the city rather than for the party". She voiced concerns about the water crisis, pollution of rivers, tree felling, and infrastructure projects threatening Pune's hills and heritage. Divekar also highlighted the need for an efficient and functional public transport system in the city.

Shilpa Godbole, a freelance content writer, lamented the unfulfilled promises of the previous MP "such as making the city pollution-free, expanding green spaces, enhancing traffic management, improving public transportation, ensuring continuous water supply, promoting women's safety, initiating the construction of an airport at Purandar, achieving 100% segregation of solid waste and garbage, and completing the Pune Metro within the stipulated timeframe". She further stressed the necessity for a proactive MP to fulfil the commitments made in the last manifesto and propel Pune's growth.

Radhika Dhingra from the NGO Badlaav said she would like the MP to keep the environment and people at the forefront of development. She added, "Pune has been experiencing rapid unplanned urbanisation and development that is impacting the climate conditions and the environment. The new MP must prioritise this. Additionally, there needs to be more focus on public transportation and usable public washroom facilities for people."

Rajeshwari Lakhani, a social worker, highlighted various civic concerns, including footpath encroachment, traffic congestion and safety, noise pollution, etc., and said she would urge the new MP to address these issues and ensure action from the local administration.

Roshini Desai, a business developer, underscored women's expectations of equality, respect, and opportunities free from gender-based limitations and discrimination. "Women seek recognition for their talents and involvement in decision-making. Moreover, women expect support in balancing their personal and professional lives and access to resources and platforms enabling them to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society," she emphasised, stating that the new MP should work towards achieving this.